UP Elections: RJD Takes Dig At BJP Over Rally Ban With Shark Tank Meme; 'sab Doglapan Hai'

A day after the Election Commission of India extended the ban on rallies and roadshows, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) jumped to extend their support for Samajwadi Party (SP) against what they referred to as 'double standards', with a Shark Tank India Twist. Sharing a snip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a door-to-door campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the streets among a large crowd, the party parroted judge Ashneer Grover, saying 'Ye sab doglapan hai (these are double standards)'.

"Corona is also a strange virus. Where the program of the Samajwadi is taking place, it reaches there. But does not reach the BJP program. The program of SP is stopped in the name of Corona. At the same time, there is no restriction of Corona in BJP's program!" the party tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the founding fathers of RJD and SP are related. Lalu Yadav's youngest daughter Raj Laxmi is married to Mulayam Singh's grandson Tej Pratap Singh Yadav.

'Have the rules been framed differently for the Union Minister'

Earlier in the day, AAP had also questioned Amit Shah's door to door campaign, saying 'This is the Union Home Minister of India. Have the rules been framed differently for him, or is he in the habit of breaking the rules? Think and decide."

On Sunday, the Election Commission of India extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022. According to the circular, issued by the Election Commission, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession will be allowed till January 31.

However, there are a few relaxations like-