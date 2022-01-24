Last Updated:

UP Elections: RJD Takes Dig At BJP Over Rally Ban With Shark Tank Meme; 'sab Doglapan Hai'

A day after the Election Commission of India extended the ban on rallies and roadshows, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) jumped to extend support for Samajwadi Party

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
UP elections

Image: ANI/PTI


A day after the Election Commission of India extended the ban on rallies and roadshows, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) jumped to extend their support for Samajwadi Party (SP) against what they referred to as 'double standards', with a Shark Tank India Twist. Sharing a snip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a door-to-door campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the streets among a large crowd, the party parroted judge Ashneer Grover, saying 'Ye sab doglapan hai (these are double standards)'. 

"Corona is also a strange virus. Where the program of the Samajwadi is taking place, it reaches there. But does not reach the BJP program. The program of SP is stopped in the name of Corona. At the same time, there is no restriction of Corona in BJP's program!" the party tweeted. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the founding fathers of RJD and SP are related. Lalu Yadav's youngest daughter Raj Laxmi is married to Mulayam Singh's grandson Tej Pratap Singh Yadav. 

'Have the rules been framed differently for the Union Minister'

Earlier in the day, AAP had also questioned Amit Shah's door to door campaign, saying 'This is the Union Home Minister of India. Have the rules been framed differently for him, or is he in the habit of breaking the rules? Think and decide." 

On Sunday, the Election Commission of India extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022. According to the circular, issued by the Election Commission, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession will be allowed till January 31.

However, there are a few relaxations like-

  • Public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in Phase 1 of the elections has been permitted from January 28 onwards. These must be held in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground.
  • Public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in Phase 2 of the elections has been permitted from February 1 onwards. These must be held in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground.
  • For door-to-door campaigns, the maximum number of people has been increased from five to ten. 
  • Video vans for publicity have been permitted at designated open spaces, on the condition that COVID norms are followed. 
First Published:
COMMENT
