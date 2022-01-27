UP Elections: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Snubs BJP's Alliance Offer; 'Not On The Wrong Side'

Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party's offer for a post-poll alliance, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary who is currently allied with Samajwadi Party said that his party is not on the wrong side. He also stressed that the SP-RLD alliance is not a short term alliance as they have a deep understanding.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Chaudhary said, "We are not on the wrong side. We are on the right side. The voters are also on the right side. I'm currently in Muzaffarnagar and I believe that all seats here will be won by our alliance. This is not a short term alliance. It will be for the long term as we have a deep understanding."

BJP open to post-poll alliance with RLD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that it is open to a post-poll alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). In an exclusive conversation with the Republic after a meeting of Jat community leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MP Parvesh Verma quoted Shah as saying "Jayant Chaudhary, close the wrong path, the Jats will speak to him."

Amit Shah met the Jat community leader on Wednesday and recalled their meeting in 2013, 2017 and 2012 and said that the Jat community has always supported the BJP and voted for it in abundance.

"We have a long relationship with you. Jat society faced whoever attacked the country, and as the dominant party at the Centre, today, we must let you know that you have right on the BJP," Shah said, outlining that just like the community, the party is also with the farmers. "I request you to vote for us," he concluded.

After the meeting, Jat leaders spoke to Republic. While one confirmed the support of the Jats to the BJP, the other added that the saffron party had always been their first choice. One of the leaders said, "Congress, SP, BSP does not stand a chance in the elections, and the rule of BJP will be retained."

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases- February 14, 20, 23 and 27, and March 3 and March 7, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.