UP Elections: 'RPN Singh's Induction Won't Help BJP,' Avers SP's Swami Prasad Maurya

Hours after RPN Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, rebel leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday affirmed that it is going to be of 'no help' to the saffron party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. With speculations rife that RPN Singh will be fielded from Padrauna, the Member of Legislative Assembly from the constituency said that there would be 'no winning'.

On January 14, SP Maurya, state minister Dharam Singh Saini along with five BJP MLAs joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior ministers.

"All this while, from the constituency, it was not the BJP but Swami Prasad Maurya winning," the recently-inducted Samajwadi Party leader said in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. He added, "BJP never brings forward the real face, the party is anti-Dalit. They want to impose the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Constitution is in danger."

In the 2017 assembly elections, SP Maurya contesting on the ticket of the BJP had won in Padrauna with 93,649 votes cast in his favour. Javed Iqbal of the Bahujan Samaj Party (53,097 votes) and Shivkumari Devi from Congress (41162) had stood second and third respectively. However, so far there has not been any announcement of whether he would contest from the constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that RPN Singh was Uttar Pradesh MLA from the Padrauna constituency, in 1996, 2002 and 2007. Earlier, his father, the late CPN Singh, was an MLA from Padrauna.

'Joined without conditions,' says RPN Singh

In the first-ever interview after jumping ships, the former Union Minister informed Republic TV that he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party 'without any conditions'. Claiming to have joined in the capacity of a worker, Singh said that he will perform 'whatever responsibility' he is entrusted with by the saffron party, and spend his time in the 'upliftment' of Uttar Pradesh and India.

"I request others to join me as well," said the three-time MLA who joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, the saffron party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma a few hours after tendering his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party.

The development comes ahead of the UP elections that are going to take place between February 10 to March 7.

Image: ANI