UP Elections: RSS Muslim Wing Appeals For Votes, Cautions Against Opposition's Propaganda

Ahead of the high-octane Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the RSS' Muslim wing on Friday appealed to the minority community to vote for the BJP in the upcoming polls in five states. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has claimed that Muslims are "most secure and happy" under the BJP as compared to Congress, SP and the BSP rule where they were considered just as vote bank. In order to support its remarks, the MRM also presented various schemes implemented by the BJP governments at the Centre and in states for the welfare of the community and said the party is "the biggest well-wisher" of Muslims in the country.

"The opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have only considered Muslims as their vote bank and after coming to power, they gave the community members poverty, illiteracy, backwardness and "atrocities like instant triple talaq", the MRM stated

The MRM's 'Nivedan Patra (letter of appeal), printed in the form of leaflet for distribution in the poll-bound states, was released at a meeting here presided over by its founder and chief patron Indresh Kumar, the outfit's national convenor and in-charge of media Sayed Sayeed told PTI. He said that leaflets will be distributed among the minority community members seeking vote for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

"The Narendra Modi government has started as many as 36 schemes, including Nai Roshni, Naya Savera, Nai Udaan, Seekho Aur Kamao, Ustaad and Nai Manjil, for the welfare of the minority communities since 2014. The minority community members also benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Startup India and other schemes launched by the Modi government," it said

'Opposition has been running propaganda against the RSS and the BJP'

Moreover, the MRM has claimed that major opposition parties in the fray - Congress, SP and BSP have been running a propaganda against the RSS and the BJP. It also questioned as to how many Muslims have been expelled from the country in the past seven years.

"Opposition parties, including Congress, SP and BSP, have been running propaganda against the RSS and the BJP for long saying that Muslims will be thrown out of the country if BJP comes to power... How many Muslims have been expelled from the country in the past seven years?" it asked. "Congress and other opposition parties have considered Muslims only as their vote bank...Muslims got poverty, illiteracy, hatred against Hindus, backwardness, and anti-Islamic atrocities like (instant) triple talaq during the regimes of Congress and so-called sympathisers of Muslims, it added

In its remarks, the MRM also avered that communal riots and atrocities on Muslims have drastically reduced since 2014. It has therefore urged the Muslims to not "fall prey to he Congress, SP-BSP during the elections". It maintained that Muslims will continue to be most secure and happy under the rule of BJP.