UP Elections: Ruckus In Akhilesh Yadav's Rally In Prayagraj; Man Thrown Out From Stage

As the Uttar Pradesh state gears for the fourth phase of polling on February 23, a ruckus-like situation erupted in Prayagraj when an unidentified man tried to climb the stage at the rally being addressed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The man was thrown out from the stage as a huge crowd was reportedly gathered at the rally site. Many people were seen attempting to climb on the speakers and stage. While barricades were destroyed as police tried to control the crowd.

While addressing the rally, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The amount of love and support I can see here, I'm confident of Samajwadi Party coming to power in 2022".

Akhilesh Yadav has always stressed that all the small parties will help SP win this election. He has mentioned that the party's focus is on fighting polls and securing enough seats to win a majority. His rallies have constantly promoted, "People of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a 'Yogya' government and not 'Yogi' government".

Phase 1, 2 & 3 polling in Uttar Pradesh

In the third phase of the polls, 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh went for voting on February 20 and 60.18% voter turnout was reported.

On Monday, February 14, voting for the second phase of the UP elections ended at 6 pm with a 64.42 percent voter turnout. Voting was done across 55 constituencies in nine districts as a total of 586 candidates were in the fray in this phase.

SP leader Azam Khan (Rampur) and state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur) and Suresh Khanna (Bilaspur) are some of the prominent candidates who contested in the second phase of elections.

The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on February 10 as nearly 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt.

Uttar Pradesh election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

Image: @samajwadiparty/Twitter