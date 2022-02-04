UP Elections: Sachin Pilot Sceptical Of Cong Victory; 'Win In 4 States Assured, But UP...'

With less than a weak left for the commencement of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday admitted that Congress has a weak ground in the state and the party’s chances of winning will be difficult in Uttar Pradesh.



Addressing reporters, Sachin Pilot stated that while the Congress party’s triumph is assured in four out of five poll-bound states - including Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, the party has been toiling hard in Uttar Pradesh for a long time and the people will support them. While Pilot ushered Congress’ victory in four states, his scepticism about victory in Uttar Pradesh was evident by his remark. With this, the Congress leader has triggered a row among the opposition members.

Sachin Pilot sceptical about Congress victory in UP

Although to move ahead of his comment, Rajasthan Congress leader added that BJP is set to lose in the forthcoming polls. He claimed that the double engine government had failed badly, there is an ongoing internal conflict in the BJP and they are set to fall.

BJP scoffs at Pilot's statement, states 'Defeat in UP true'

While responding to the Pilot’s statement, BJP’s spokesperson Anila Singh spoke to Republic and stated that “He has spoken the reality. Congress doesn’t have any standing in Uttar Pradesh, people know this. Whatever Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing in UP is just media optics, to make Congress stronger they need to work very hard but, these are the politicians who come during the election time and vanish away.”

She further added, “Definitely Congress has no future in Uttar Pradesh, Whatever Sachin Pilot has said is very true and the same thing is going to happen in Rajasthan eventually.” The BJP leader went on to add, “Congress doesn’t have any organization in Uttar Pradesh and the Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun campaign started by Priyanka Vadra was just a media optics. The female politicians from Congress have disclosed what kind of respect they get in the party. Starting a campaign doesn’t mean they are true to the campaign”

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.



