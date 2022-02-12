UP Elections: Salim Khan Quits Congress To Join SP; Says 'communication Gap' In Party

In a major setback to Congress, Salim Khan quit the party to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the second phase of elections. Salim Khan was a Congress candidate from the Amroha constituency. Speaking of the reason to quit Congress, he mentioned that there was a 'communication gap' between ground-level workers and national leaders.

"I have joined SP as there's communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me", Salim told ANI.

SP alleges 'officers harassing female voters' during UP Phase 1 polls

As voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was held on Thursday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that female voters are being harassed by officers in booths of the Anupshahr Assembly constituency, located in Bulandshahr district. The party urged the Election Commission (EC) to take immediate action and further ensure smooth and fair polling in the state.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP mentioned that there has been a long queue at booth number 82 of the Kithore-46 assembly seat of Meerut, but the officials have not started the voting process.

Appealing to citizens to vote for the SP-RLD alliance candidates, the party had said, "Give a befitting reply to the communal forces by voting for the protection of the constitution, security of democracy, and mutual brotherhood. Your every vote will strengthen democracy. Vote for the SP-RLD alliance candidates for the prosperous future and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh".

The Election Commission of India had informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

