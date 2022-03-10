UP Elections: Samajwadi Party Calls Initial Trends 'unauthentic', Says To Wait Till End

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain Uttar Pradesh leading with a majority of seat share as per the initial trends, the main opposition Samajwadi Party has asked its party workers to stay put at the local assembly election offices till the counting of votes come to an end. Calling the initial trends "inauthentic", the Samajwadi Party's media cell through its tweets alleged that perception is being made that the BJP is winning, however, the workers should not be disheartened and should not lose hope and stay put at the spot.

In a series of tweets, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party claimed that the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in the majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to create a perception that the saffron party was winning.

SP alleges that BJP plans to manipulate voting booths; asks party workers to stand strong

Further alleging that BJP is planning to manipulate the vote-counting booths as well as the seats with the help of the administrative officers where the party has won with close margins, the SP media cell appealed to all the party workers as well public to stand strong.

The party also refuted the predictions made in the exit polls as well as in the opinion polls and claimed that these are just the efforts made by rich industrialists to make BJP win and defeat SP. "People are fighting this election and the election will be won by the people and only Samajwadi Party will win the elections," it added.

सपा कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि मौके पर डटे रहे ,नजदीकी अंतर से जीत हार वाले बूथों और सीटों पर बेईमानी करने की भाजपाई योजना प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर करने की है ,



इस बेईमानी को निष्फल करना सपा कार्यकर्ताओं और जनता का प्रयास होना चाहिए ,



मौके पर डटे रहे ,सपा जीतेगी! — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) March 10, 2022

Notably, as the vote counting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is currently underway, BJP has been leading with the majority of more than 270 seats having a comfortable leap over Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi party which stands with only 120 seats.

