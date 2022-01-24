UP Elections: Samajwadi Party MLA Joins BJP, Says 'no Respect' For Grassroot Workers In SP

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are around the corner, Samajwadi Party (SP) sitting MLA Subhash Rai on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing that there was no respect for the grassroot workers in SP. Rai was welcomed to the saffron party by UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at New Delhi. This comes just a few days after Aparna Yadav, who is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav, joined the saffron party in New Delhi.

'Grassroots workers no longer respected in SP': MLA Subhash Rai

After joining the BJP, Subhash Rai was quoted by ANI stating, "The grassroots workers are no longer respected in the Samajwadi Party. It is no more the old Samajwadi Party. This is the reason that today I have left SP and rejoined BJP. I was earlier with BJP for 15 years. In the last five years, the BJP government did a great job. The work has been done to uplift the downtrodden. BJP is going to form the government again by winning more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh."

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joins BJP

Just a few weeks before the UP elections, Aparna Yadav, who is the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, recently joined the BJP in New Delhi. Welcoming Yadav into the party, BJP leaders went on to slam the SP for failing to manage their party as well as the family matters.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."