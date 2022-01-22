UP Elections: Sanghmitra Maurya Says She Is 'committed To BJP' Amid Rumours Of Joining SP

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s daughter and Bharatiya Janata Party's Badaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya on Friday rubbished rumours over her joining the Samajwadi Party. Sanghamitra Maurya slammed the rumours of her following in her father’s path and said that she is committed to the BJP. The MP also said that the opposition was making up such rumours out of ‘frustration’.

Speaking to Republic, Sanghmitra Maurya said that she will not be joining her father SP Maurya at SP. “People thought that I’ll join SP with my father. But I am a BJP member and is committed to BJP's ideology, and will continue working as party MP and worker,” the leader said. She further added that the rumours were baseless and her family is contempt for the decisions they have taken.

Responding to query about being in a rival party from her father, she said that there is no issue at all. “There are other families also where four members belong to four different parties. This is not a big issue. I have father Swami Prasad Maurya's blessings and support to continue in BJP,” she told Republic.

Slamming the rumours on her political future, the MP said that the opposition was making baseless rumours. “Several leaders and opposition party workers are spreading rumours about me out of frustration. There is no bitterness due to father leaving the party to join SP,” she added. She further slammed the Congress and said that the party was one that doesn’t value its female workers and Priyanka Gandhi couldn’t fool the people of UP.

Former BJP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya joins SP

Former BJP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya along with Dharam Singh Saini joined Samajwadi Party ahead of UP elections. They were joined by five sitting saffron party legislators. The spate of resignations begins with SP Maurya quitting the Yogi Cabinet. A prominent leader from the OBC community, Maurya had joined BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party.

Maurya had earlier said " Under BJP's rule here, the poor people are not getting the benefit of reservation, all the vacancies are vacant. The state government is giving everything in hands of private firms. The capitalists are getting encouragement. How can the government shy away from its responsibilities?" For 2022 polls, Samajwadi Party has stitched a coalition of smaller parties and has emerged as the main rival of the ruling BJP government in the state. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ ANI