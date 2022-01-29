UP Elections: Sanjay Raut Says Shiv Sena Candidates Are Being Threatened In Uttar Pradesh

A day after the election commission cancelled the nomination of six Shiv Sena candidates for Uttar Pradesh elections, senior party leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that one more Shiv Sena candidate has suffered due to the discriminatory attitude of election officials and district administration. He also alleged that the party's candidates are being threatened.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, "So far 7 Shiv Sena candidates have suffered due to discriminatory attitude of election officials and district administration in UP. Our candidates are being threatened, prevented from contesting elections. What kind of democracy is this?"

Earlier this month, Raut had announced that Shiv Sena will be contesting 50-100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. On the other hand, Shiv Sena ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has backed Samajwadi Party- supporting Akhilesh Yadav's return. Congress, the third MVA ally, is fighting alone under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership. Apart from Sena, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is contesting on 100 seats.

Political jumping in UP

As the elections near, the ruling Bharatiya Janata party has seen a slew of defections. Sitting ministers- Dara Singh Chaudhary, Swami Prasad Maurya and MLAs like Avtar Singh Bhadana, Dharam Singh Saini have joined Samajwadi Party, claiming that the OBC community was ignored during the BJP's rule. However, Akhilesh's party has too faced defecting with Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joining the saffron party.

The grand old party too has faced defections as Priyanka Vadra's close aide Laitesh Tripathi joined SP. Meanwhile, former Union Minister and Congress' Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh has switched to BJP.

UP polls

BJP has announced it is contesting along with allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. On the other hand, SP has allied with regional parties like RLD, PSPL, SBSP, NCP, Mohan Dal and has kept its door open for AAP and AIMIM. BSP is fighting elections alone in Uttar Pradesh. Under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership, Congress has campaigned aggressively and is eyeing its solo return.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the seven phases- February 10, 14, 20, 23, and 27, and March 3 and 7, respectively. The votes will be counted on March 10. In the last elections, BJP had won 312 seats in the 403-member assembly, while the SP-Congress alliance had bagged 54 seats. The BSP had only managed to get 19 seats.

(Image: PTI)