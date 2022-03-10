UP Elections: Sharad Pawar Backs Akhilesh Yadav; 'he Isn't At Fault, Contested On His Own'

As the counting for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is currently underway, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has now backed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav as his party trails behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the seat tally. As the BJP is set to triumph in over 250 seats in the state, Sharad Pawar stated that Akhilesh Yadav was not at fault for the party’s result. Pawar lauded the SP chief and said that the results shouldn’t be bothering him.

Speaking about the UP election results, Sharad Pawar said that Akhilesh Yadav has put a fight to BJP all alone. “Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault, he contested on his own. He shouldn't think about the polling results as he has higher stature in this country. He has fought better than before,” the former union minister told ANI.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault, he contested on his own. He shouldn't think about the polling results as he has higher stature in this country. He has fought better than before: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/ygS6tR5dDQ — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

The NCP chief’s comment came as BJP continued to lead on 264 seats while SP+ stood on 134 seats. Meanwhile, the SP had dismissed BJP’s claims of an easy win and asked the party workers to not lose hope until the counting of votes was complete. BJP had set an early lead in the elections with most leaders having a runaway victory.

Furthermore, speaking about the Punjab polls, Pawar said that the farmers of Punjab had anger against PM Modi and thus the BJP lost. “The people of Punjab defeated BJP and Congress and gave a mandate to Aam Aadmi Party. There was anger against PM Modi in the hearts of Punjab farmers.,” the NCP chief said.

Congress concedes defeat

Overall, as of now, the BJP is leading in three states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand, while Punjab has been swept by the Aam Aadmi Party and the fight is very close in Goa, but the BJP is on an advantage in the coastal state as well.

Meanwhile, Congress has accepted the humiliating defeat. Accepting defeat in the Elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

Image: ANI