UP Elections: Shiv Sena To Contest 50-100 Seats, Sanjay Raut To Visit Poll-bound State

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Shiv Sena has announced that it will be contesting 50-100 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections. Additionally, party leader and MP Sanjay Raut is all set to visit western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. In a statement, the Shiv Sena leader also spoke on the resignation given by senior OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

UP elections: Shiv Sena to contest 50-100 seats

"This will keep happening in UP, this is beginning. The party which is said to form a government in the state with a heavy majority by opinion poll, that party's ministers, MLAs are leaving. This means that no matter how many polls, surveys you do but on-ground reality is different. People say this thing about Swami Prasad Maurya that he can sense which party is going to have the majority in UP. He never stays at the party which is going to lose. If these people are leaving BJP, then I really think that UP is moving towards development," added Sanjay Raut.

NCP-SP alliance announced by Sharad Pawar for UP elections

The announcement from Shiv Sena comes a day after its Maharashtra coalition partner National Congress Party (NCP) announced an alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Addressing a press conference on the political development of Maurya's induction in SP, Pawar said that "change was coming" and that the Samajwadi Party would induct many faces of the BJP in the coming days. Confirming the NCP's alliance with SP, he stated that in Uttar Pradesh, his party was going to contest elections with Akhilesh Yadav and other smaller parties.

"Change is coming in UP. People in UP want change. Today Maurya ji resigned and he joined the Samajwadi Party. 13 more MLAs and fellows are about to join the SP in the coming days. Some new face will come every day," said Sharad Pawar.