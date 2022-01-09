UP Elections: Shivpal Yadav Claims 'ECI Rules Will Affect Smaller Parties & Benefit BJP'

The new ECI guidelines for the upcoming elections will pose major challenges for regional parties in Uttar Pradesh and also impact the results, said Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav on Sunday. He alleged that the decision to allow only virtual rallies in election-going states was a 'conspiracy' to trample smaller parties fighting against the BJP.

"This kind of election through digital means has never been held before. I haven't even read the guidelines yet. The new ECI rules will work in favour of bigger parties like the BJP and the Congress but the smaller parties like ours will suffer as we have no means to connect with the voters digitally," Yadav told Republic TV.

'Conspiracy to trample smaller parties'

Speaking on roadshows, padayatra, cycle, or bike rallies being banned just weeks ahead of elections, the PSPL chief said, voters, will be unable to recognize their candidates as they can't interact with the people directly. He also raised doubts on whether the citizens would understand the digital methods involved in the voting process.

"The EC should have given these directions during the West Bengal elections so that parties like ours could prepare for the polls. They should have given us some time. Now we don't have a war room or digital team to interact with voters virtually. This will impact the outcome of elections. It appears like a conspiracy to affect the chances of regional parties," Yadav added.

Considering the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Election Commission of India has decided that roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies, and processions will not be allowed till January 15. For the door-to-door campaign, a maximum of five people will be allowed. Each political party/candidate app will need to use the SUVIDHA app to fix their campaign areas and request grounds. Moreover, to clamp down any breach in the model code of conduct, people will be equipped with ‘cVIGIL’ mobile application.

Despite the challenges, Shivpal Yadav exuded confidence that the Samajwadi Party will gain a majority and Akhilesh Yadav will be reelected as the Chief Minister of the state. He said that the party aims to win over 400 seats together with its alliance partners.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

