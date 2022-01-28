As the Samajwadi Party continues to rigorously campaign to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh, one of its allies- the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)- on Friday exuded hope that the alliance is winning more than 300+ seats in the 403 seat-assembly.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav urged the voters to come out in abundance and vote for Samajwadi Party. "Don't just vote in Jaswantnagar (the constituency he is fighting from), but throughout Uttar Pradesh so that the alliance wins, and Akhilesh Yadav becomes the new Chief Minister of the State," Shivpal Singh said, adding that the time has come.

In 2017, unhappy with his declining status in the SP under Akhilesh, Shivpal Singh had left the party. In 2018, he had come up with his own party-the PSPL and had event fought elections against the SP. However, right ahead of the 2022 elections, Akhilesh paid a visit to Shivpal and convinced for an alliance. As part of the seat-sharing agreement that took place thereafter, Shivpal put forth the demand for 100 seats.

Besides PSPL, SP has announced an alliance with Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel for the UP elections that are planned to take place in 7 phases between February 10 to March 7. The state's second to seventh rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 & 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

What does the Opinion Poll say?

Republic in collaboration with PMarq is conducting a running opinion poll. The most recent opinion poll that was held between January 23 and January 25, shows Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is projected to win 113-133 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains- BSP is likely to bag 9-17, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.