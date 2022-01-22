UP Elections: Shivpal Yadav To Contest On Samajwadi Party Symbol From Jaswantnagar

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the state Assembly elections from Jaswantnagar. He will fight polls on Samajwadi Party's symbol. According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav's party will not field Shivpal's son, Aditya.

Shivpal Singh Yadav's party is part of the alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which will take place in seven phases- February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Shivpal has been an MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat since 1996. He formed PSP-L on 29 August 2019 after leaving Samajwadi Party. Keeping aside the differences, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP-L after meeting his uncle on December 16. Sources told Republic that his party has been offered six seats as a part of the SP-led alliance for the upcoming polls.

Shivpal Yadav quashes rumours of joining BJP

Earlier this week, reports had emerged that Shivpal might join hands with the BJP. However, brushing aside the claims, he said that there is no truth in reports that he can join the saffron party and he is firmly in the electoral alliance led by his nephew and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav.

"There is no truth in Laxmikant Bajpai's claim that I can join BJP. This claim is totally baseless and bereft of facts. I am with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP alliance. I appeal to my supporters to uproot the BJP government and form the SP-led alliance government," Shivpal had said.

Bajpai had apparently said that if Shivpal was feeling any dissatisfaction in SP, he is welcome to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, on Wednesday, the PSP (L) chief called upon his supporters to vote out the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and usher in the rule of the SP-led alliance.