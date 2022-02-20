UP Elections: Shivraj Chouhan Compares Akhilesh To Aurangzeb; 'Mulayam Himself Said...'

Addressing a poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday slammed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and called him "today's Aurangzeb". Furthering his attack, Chauhan quipped that how can a person who was not loyal to his own father can be loyal to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. One who wasn't (loyal) to his father, how will he be (loyal) to you. Mulayam Singh himself said so...Aurangzeb jailed his father, killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did," Shivraj Chouhan said.

Retorting to Akhilesh Yadav's 'baba' barb for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Chouhan countered, "In English, BABA means Brave- who shows mafia their places. A means Active, always working for people. Another B means Brilliant, who takes instant decisions, punishes with bulldozers and A means Attentive- Saviour of people. This is Yogi Adityanath."

PM Modi targets Akhilesh Yadav at Unnao rally

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Akhilesh Yadav and stated that the SP chief once insulted his father on stage, but is now pleading with him to support him. "He is now scared of losing his own seat,' he said.

"The seat that they (SP) were considering as the safest, is also getting out of their hands. You must have seen, the father (Mulayam S Yadav) who was pushed from the stage, was humiliated and his party was captured, had to plead to save his son's seat," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the third phase of voting has concluded in Uttar Pradesh. The voter turnout was recorded at 57.58% as of 5 pm, as updated by Election Commission in UP, where the polling is on for 55 Assembly seats. Lalitpur district has reported the highest voter turnout at 67.37%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.