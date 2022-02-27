UP Elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Samajwadi Party, Says 'SP Patronises Goons'

Campaigning for the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday lamented the opposition Samajwadi Party and urged the voters to vote wisely and not put ‘rioters to power’ in the coming elections.

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chouhan claimed that his party is not socialist, rather is a party that shields goons and assailants. He went on to call the SP supremo ‘Dangesh,’ a name coined by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, that refers to a person who patronises violence.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in another scathing jibe remarked that the criminals who used to freely roam around the state under Akhilesh Yadav’s rule have been tamed and arrested by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

"Socialism of Samajwadi Party used to spread riots. Akhilesh Yadav is 'Dangesh' and there were criminals everywhere in his government. Since the time Baba (Yogi Adityanath) has come, they're in jails. They flourished during Akhilesh's tenure but are trembling now," the MP CM said while addressing a rally in UP’s Mau which will be going to polls in the sixth face of the ongoing elections.

"After lots of efforts, Uttar Pradesh has come on track. I would like to request you (public) to not make any mistake, if Samajwadi Party people come to power they'll again become rioters," he asserted.

'PM Modi is a saviour': Madhya Pradesh CM

Further adding to his electioneering speech, he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "saviour", as he saved a lot of lives during the COVID–19 pandemic. He noted that the PM Modi-led Central government had brought back several individuals to home under the Vande Bharat mission from abroad during the ravaging pandemic. He added that COVID vaccines were also built and administered under PM Modi's government.

"Narendra Modi is the saviour of people. During the COVID pandemic when people were stuck abroad PM Modi brought them back under Vande Bharat mission. It was due to Narendra Modi that vaccines were made," he said.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections took place today on February 27 from 7 am to 6 pm. As many as 61 Assembly seats across 12 districts of the state were in the poll fray. The fate of some of the key candidates including Keshav Prasad Maurya, Raja Bhaiya, Sanjay Sinh, Krishna Patel and Pallavi Patel was decided today.

The results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)