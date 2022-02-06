UP Elections: Sidhu Snubbed In Congress' Star Campaigners List; Channi Finds Mention

The Indian National Congress on Sunday announced a list of star campaigners who will campaign for the party's candidates in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Once again the grand old party has snubbed its party chief in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi finds a mention.

The list includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Misra 'Mona', Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Rajiv Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Singh Hooda, Mohd Azharuddin, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Pradeep Jain Aditya and Zafar Ali Naqvi. However, Sidhu's name was not mentioned on the list.

KL Sharma, Hardik Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Gaikwad, Supriya Shrinate, Rajesh Tiwari, Satyanarayan Patel, Tauquir Alam, Pradeep Narwal, Uma Shankar Panday and Shiv Pandey are among the other leaders mentioned by the Congress.

'Channi leading Congress survey, way ahead of Sidhu'

Sidhu's omission comes at a time when PTI sources claimed that Channi might be declared as Congress' Chief Minister face as he was leading the survey the party is conducting.

“Channi is leading the Congress survey and is way ahead of Sidhu,” the Congress source told PTI, adding "Party is also calling general public through an automated call system to seek their opinion on CM face. The target of the party is to call around 1.5 crore people in the next 3 to 4 days. Both Channi and Sidhu will have to accept the decision of survey as they have agreed for it before Rahul Gandhi.”

Navjot Sidhu has been rebelling against Channi since he replaced Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of Punjab. He has often criticised his government's promises and revolted against his Cabinet picks. Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted that he will abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision on the Congress' chief ministerial pick.