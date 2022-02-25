UP Elections: Smriti Irani Promises Scooties For 'meritorious' Girls If BJP Voted To Power

Minister of Women and Child Development and Member of Parliament from Amethi, Smriti Irani addressed a rally in her home constituency ahead of phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader promised the state that she will provide pensions worth ₹1,500 to widows and the specially-abled individuals of the state. Exuding confidence of coming back to power in the biggest state, the BJP minister promised to provide the 'meritorious' girls of the state with free scooties. Smriti Irani said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Centre and CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership in the state has people of the state have been provided with facilities such as new hospitals, free ration and COVID-19 vaccines.

"I want to assure people that BJP is forming the government and once our government forms, we will provide free scooties to all the meritorious girls," Smriti Irani said.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi was also addressing a rally on the historically Congress-dominated Amethi seat. It is to be noted that Congress and especially the Gandhi family had never lost a Lok Sabha from the Amethi constituency since 1981 except in 1998. The 2019 Lok Sabha election was the first time since 1999 that a non-Gandhi and non-Congress member was elected from Amethi. Smriti Irani has been credited for defeating Congress on their home turf. Both the current and the former MPs from Amethi addressing a rally on the same day, raised the political mercury in the district.

After the rally, the BJP minister was seen riding a scooty for a roadshow in Gauriganj, Uttar Pradesh along with her parliamentarian friend from Delhi and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. Today was the last day of campaigning for phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Uttar Pradesh elections

On Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. The voter turnout was 57.45% as of 5 PM in phase 4 of UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The results of all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Image: ANI