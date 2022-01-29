UP Elections: Smriti Irani Takes Jibe At Akhilesh Yadav & SP; 'Their Cycle Is Punctured'

In a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani on Saturday said that Akhilesh Yadav cannot take his party and Uttar Pradesh towards development. She added that SP's tyre is punctured. Notably, the bicycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, she said, "Their cycle is punctured. They cannot take themselves and Uttar Pradesh towards the path of development. You can see people's mandate in BJP's Meerut rally."

On eminent poet Munawwar Rana's remarks that he would relocate from the state if the BJP government comes to power, Irani said, "I will only say that those with criminal backgrounds will relocate from the state. This was assured when the Yogi government started taking action on criminals and bulldozed properties that are illegal."

SP govt built Haj House while BJP constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan: CM Yogi

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that the former government built a Haj House, while a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan was constructed during BJP's rule.

During his visit to Ghaziabad, CM Yogi said, "The previous government of Uttar Pradesh had built a Haj House in Ghaziabad. The BJP government has constructed a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 94 crore. Giving respect to the faith, this building is a great gift for the devotees. The difference is clear."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also targeted the Samajwadi Party and its supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, calling them supporters of Pakistan and worshippers of Jinnah. "They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking names.

The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the seven phases- February 10, 14, 20, 23, and 27, and March 3 and 7, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10. In 2017, elections, BJP had won massive 312 seats in the 403-member House, while SP-Congress bagged 54 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to get 19 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Janata Party is banking on developmental work done by the Yogi government and improvement in the law and order situation in the state. While Akhilesh Yadav is trying to make a comeback in UP. He has often denoted that SP will win 400 seats in the Assembly elections.