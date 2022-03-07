UP Elections: SP Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar Exudes Confidence In Dominating Purvanchal Region

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SSBP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who is in alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) has exuded confidence in completely dominating the Purvanchal region amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. As the long month of campaigns and elections ends today, March 7, with the seventh and the final phase of the UP elections in 45 seats of the Purvanchal belt, SP ally OP Rajbhar has stated that the SSBP-SP alliance will win five of the eight seats in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

"We'll win 45-47 seats in the Purvanchal region. We are winning on five of eight seats in Varanasi, three of four seats in Chandauli, seven of nine seats in Jaunpur,'' OP Rajbhar told ANI.

Before joining hands with Akhilesh Yadav and getting in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the SSBP supremo was a cabinet minister of the Department of backward class in the state of Uttar Pradesh, but OP Rajbhar was sacked in 2019 from the CM Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet for his alleged anti-alliance activities. Rajbhar initially announced 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'- an alliance of more than nine parties including SBSP and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra are the nine districts from where people are currently voting for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The last phase becomes more interesting as the people of PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, are also casting their votes. Azamgarh, Mau and Jaunpur are considered to be fortresses of the Samajwadi Party whereas BJP enjoys a stronghold in all other remaining districts, especially Varanasi.

Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammadabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST) are the constituencies where voting is currently underway.

The most awaited thing after the election and before the result is the exit polls. The exit polls will involve collection of data from every constituency to analyse and predict which party is ahead and which will be lagging. The exit polls of all states with a detailed analysis of every constituency will be released after the voting on March 7 at 7 pm.

Results of all contituencies will be released on March 10 along with four other states.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@oprajbhar