UP Elections: SP Assures Workers 'Voting Not Over Yet' Despite Trends Showing BJP's Win

Even as the early forecasts of poll results predict the return of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for the second consecutive term, Samajwadi Party has assuaged the party workers and asked them to not lose hope as the counting of votes is not completed yet.

Ensuring hope to the party volunteers, Samajwadi Party’s media cell stated on Twitter that only one round of counting has been completed so far. They further boosted the morale of workers by adding that, ‘there is a difference of votes from 100 - 200 to 1000 - 1500 in most of the seats.’

They further claimed that ‘the counting of at least two and a half lakh to two lakh votes per assembly is still underway,’ hinting that SP can take over the leading saffron party.

‘Do not fall into the trap laid by the media till the complete counting of votes is done and stay on the spot,’ Samajwadi Party further added.

अभी मात्र एक तिहाई राउण्ड की मतगणना ही हुई है,



ज्यादातर सीटों पर 100 - 200 से लेकर 1000 - 1500 तक मतों का अंतर है जबकि कम से कम पौने दो लाख से 2 लाख मतों की गिनती प्रति विधानसभा में अभी भी लगभग बाकी है,



पूरी मतगणना होने तक मीडिया के बिछाए जाल में न फंसे और मौके पर डटे रहे! — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) March 10, 2022

Forecasts project BJP retaining power in UP elections

As per the latest forecasts of results of UP Elections, BJP is leading on 276+ seats, while the Samajwadi Party can be seen closing in on 121 seats. While the other contesting parties, including Congress and BSP, have not even touched the two-digit figures according to the early forecasts. Besides, BJP can be seen leading from all the seats of Gorakhpur (4), incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, in a possible big achievement, trends have projected that the CM is set to retain Gorakhpur (Urban) and win the constituency by close to 70% vote share. Notably, this is Yogi Adityanath’s maiden contest in the Legislative Assembly elections.



The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly were held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes started at 8 AM today. The majority of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP led by Yogi Adityanath will return to power. They have also forecasted an increase in Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party's tally, but not enough to form the government.

