UP Elections: SP Baghel Fighting Polls 'to Save UP From Mafias', Says HM Amit Shah

Addressing a rally for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, Union Home Minister and former national president of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah, posed a question to the crowd, "Do you want BJP government with 300+ seats under the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi Ji?" After getting a positive response, he added, "We do not need to win 300 seats since the work of winning 300 seats can be completed from Karhal seat. You just need to vote for lotus in Karhal and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will cease to exist in Uttar Pradesh."

Samajwadi Party supremo and the party's chief ministerial face Akhilesh Yadav is contesting elections against former SP MLA and current minister of the state in the BJP government Satya Pal Singh Baghel from the Karhal constituency.

Baghel fighting polls 'because he doesn't want UP under the reign of Mafia': Amit Shah

Talking about Baghel, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "SP Singh Baghel is a minister with me in the Centre. Narendra Modi has given SP Baghel important portfolios."

Speaking about Baghel's big stature amongst backward communities HM Shah said, "Baghel left power to join BJP, I as the national president of BJP had made him head of OBC morcha." He further emphasised why Baghel is contesting the election even though he was made a Central minister.

"He fought Lok Sabha election. Won. Was made a minister by the PM. There was no need for him to contest the Assembly election but he is fighting because he said to me that he doesn't want to UP under the reign of Mafia and Gundaraj again," HM Shah said.

Elaborating on SP Baghel and his talk with the BJP candidate, the Home Minister said, "This chat was private between me, Dharmendra Pradhan and Swatantra Dev Singh but I decided to come here and tell people of Karhal that a person who believes in you has come here from Delhi to help and people of UP."

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

Voting for 55 constituencies of nine districts in UP with 61% polling concluded on February 14. This marked the end of the second phase of elections in UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.