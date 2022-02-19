UP Elections: SP Baghel Says Akhilesh Scared Of Defeat, 'captain Of A Sinking Ship'

As the Karhal Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls on Sunday, February 20, BJP candidate and Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from the seat, on Saturday, February 19, said that the latter is afraid of losing. He slammed the SP chief for bringing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav for campaigning

Speaking to ANI, Baghel stated, "Mulayam Singh Yadav didn't come here on his own but was forced to campaign. He should have campaigned in the weak constituencies. Usually, the child is the parent's support in his old age but Akhilesh is the first child who is asking an ailing father for help to avoid loss in Karhal."

"Akhilesh is the captain of a sinking ship, seeking help of the former captain. Akhilesh himself picked the seat of Karhal and is headed for a loss, which explains why the whole Yadav family came for the campaigning. Netaji (Mulayam Singh) never took Akhilesh's name and didn't ask for a vote. He could have spoken against me but he didn't. He could have attacked his own disciple but he refrained as it is a sign that Mulayam still loves me," Baghel added.

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav, promising that his party will fulfil the aspirations of the people. Mulayam Singh Yadav said the people want that the problems of poverty and unemployment are resolved, and his party's policies are very clear on these issues. He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"The eyes of other countries of the world, including the United States, are on the Samajwadi Party in these elections and now the people of India will decide. But one thing is clear that your hopes will be fulfilled by the Samajwadi Party," Mulayam Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The first two phases of the seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have concluded. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.