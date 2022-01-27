Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, 34-year-old law graduate Roopali Dixit of Samajwadi Party spoke exclusively to Republic on how she bagged a ticket from Akhilesh Yadav by convincing him in just 3 minutes. When SP Chief asked Dixit why she should get the ticket, she connected the dots of being an educated woman, a youngster and spoke about the 'change that the country needs,' she mentioned. She also talked about the grudge that she holds against her constituency rival and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Chotelal Verma.

Roopali Dixit on getting a ticket to fight UP elections from Fatehabad:

"When respected Akhilesh Yadav asked me why should I get the ticket I easily connected the dot of being an educated woman with a thought of change which is required in the country, and I told him that if he doesn't give us a chance now then it becomes a situation of now or never, that was more than sufficient in 3 minutes," added Dixit.

When SP leader Roopali Dixit decided to pitch for ticket?

While talking about the grudge that she holds against BJP leader, she asserted, "Chotelal Verma is my competitor in Vidhan Sabha, he made some comments on my father which was very unexpected from him. He has been 3 times MLA from our constituency and we have always supported him on basic levels but after he made those remarks I realised that no matter what we do for this man he will always look at us on casteism based and that is when I decided that I am not going to take this anymore. People are still working on casteism based and this cannot work that is when I decided that I have to fight and we want our MLA on the basis of development. I will fight this election and win and this will be my answer to him for his comments on our people".

Who is Roopali Dixit?

The Samajwadi Party apparently dumped the candidate they had picked earlier for the 34-year-old law graduate who also holds two postgraduate degrees from universities in the United Kingdom. A graduate from Symbiosis in Pune, she went abroad for an MBA from Cardiff University and an MA in marketing and advertising from the University of Leeds. Dixit then worked with a multinational firm in Dubai for three years.

Her father Ashok Dixit, who once fought an election on the SP ticket, is now 75 and in jail since 2007 for murder.

(With PTI inputs)