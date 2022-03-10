UP Elections: SP Maurya, Who Switched From BJP To SP Before Polls, Loses From Fazilnagar

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched sides to join the Samajwadi Party from the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2022 Assembly Elections, lost from the Fazilnagar seat. The minister, who spearheaded the BJP exodus a month ago after exiting the Yogi Adityanath government, lost against BJP candidate Surendra Kumar Kushwaha by over 27,000 votes. Conceding the defeat, the ex-BJP minister stated that he respects the mandate.

It is pertinent to mention here that SP Maurya switched over to the SP along with his fellow cabinet minister Dharam Singh Saini earlier in January. Maurya, who contested the polls from the Fazilnagar seat has now faced defeat at the hands of his former party. Following his loss, SP Maurya took to Twitter to congratulate the winning candidates. “Congratulations to all the winning candidates. I respect the mandate,” he wrote.

समस्त विजयी प्रत्याशियों को बधाई।

जनादेश का सम्मान करता हूँ।

चुनाव हारा हूँ, हिम्मत नहीं।

संघर्ष का अभियान जारी रहेगा। — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) March 10, 2022

Further into his tweet, Maurya wrote, “I have lost the election, do not dare. The campaign of struggle will continue.” Exiting the BJP to side with Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the polls, Maurya had earlier slammed the Yogi Adityanath government and claimed that the poor were not availing the benefit of reservation due to the BJP.

Notably, Maurya was a top leader in Bahujan Samaj Party, before leaving it to join BJP in 2016. He was placed as a cabinet minister in the first CM Yogi administration after winning from the Padrauna assembly seat. Following his switch, the SP leader changed his constituency and contested from Fazilnagar.

Uttar Pradesh election results

At the time of writing this article, BJP is leading/winning in 269 seats in the state. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party trails behind BJP, leading in 130 seats in all. The other parties Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the others were set to manage just 5 seats among them.

Assembly Elections 2022

The day of announcement of election results proved to be one of joy for BJP as the party is likely to emerge with most number of seats in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, apart from Uttar Pradesh. In Uttarakhand, BJP is leading/winning in 47 seats, more than the 36 halfway mark required to form the government in the 70-seat Assembly. They are one seat less than halfway-mark, 20, in Goa, with contender Congress winning/leading in 12 seats. The party came near the halfway mark in Manipur as well, with 30 seats and will need to touch 31 to form the government. The only setback for BJP in the day was with the Aam Aadmi Party sweeping Punjab elections as they were set to win 92 seats out of 117 seats.

Image: PTI