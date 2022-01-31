Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya, BJP-turned-Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter, on Monday exuded confidence in the saffron party's victory in the polls. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, she also confirmed that, unlike her father, she will not join the Akhilesh-led SP anytime soon.

Speaking to Republic, Sanghamitra Maurya said, "Politics is an exam. In every exam, we study by ourselves and analyse our performance, but in politics we perform on field and contest elections, but it is only the voters who decide our results. Therefore, whoever is chosen by the voters will form the government." "I will not join the Samajwadi Party (SP) as of now. Politics will take place here as per ideologies. I am currently with the BJP and will continue to be in the future. The way our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the backward people, I am sure we recieve a good response," he added.

SP Maurya, Dharam Saini join SP

Sanghamitra's father Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, former BJP Ministers, joined Samajwadi Party earlier this month. They were joined by five sitting saffron party legislators. The spate of resignations begins with SP Maurya quitting the Yogi Cabinet. A prominent leader from the OBC community, Maurya had joined BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party.

Maurya had earlier said " Under BJP's rule here, the poor people are not getting the benefit of reservation, all the vacancies are vacant. The state government is giving everything in hands of private firms. The capitalists are getting encouragement. How can the government shy away from its responsibilities?"

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351.