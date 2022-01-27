UP Elections: SP Suffers Setback As Its MLA Haji Ikram Qureshi Crosses Over To Congress

In a setback for the Samajwadi Party ahead of the upcoming UP elections, its MLA Haji Ikram Qureshi resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday. Qureshi took this decision after being denied a ticket from Moradabad Rural, a seat which he won in the 2017 Assembly polls by defeating his BJP opponent with a margin of 28,781 votes. Moreover, he joined Congress in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, As per sources, he is likely to contest the polls from the Moradabad Rural constituency on the Congress ticket.

SP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Penning an open letter on Republic Day, Akhilesh Yadav gave a clarion call for the formation of a Samajwadi Party government in UP.

Alleging that the "Constitution is in danger", he urged the people to march towards "positive politics". He reiterated SP's promises such as 300 units of free electricity per household, free irrigation, MSP for all crops, guaranteed payment to sugarcane farmers within 15 days, interest-free loans, insurance, pension, Samajwadi pension of Rs.18,000 per year, laptop distribution to talented youths, 22 lakh new jobs in IT sector, filling up lakhs of vacant government jobs and caste census. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10, whereas the results will be declared on March 10.