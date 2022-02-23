UP Elections: SP's Anurag Bhadouria Claims 'BJP Failed To Work For Lucknow's Development'

As polling for the fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is in progress, Samajwadi Party’s national spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria expressed confidence in his party winning the majority in the Lucknow constituency. According to him, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation Minister and BJP candidate Ashutosh Tandon has forgotten his responsibilities after winning previous polls. It is to be noted that in the poll fray from the Lucknow East seat is BJP minister Ashutosh Tandon and Anurag Bhadouria.

Speaking to Republic, the SP candidate said, "Though the people of Lucknow blessed Ashutosh Tandon and voted his party to power, he is been missing in the city since then".

Attacking the BJP candidate, Bhadouria stated that Tandon has not worked for the welfare and development of Lucknow

And that he is missing on the polling date too.

"Lucknow people have told me that our party has always been with the people for the past five years, even during the tough times of COVID. SP's vision is also good", he added.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 51 seats out of 59 in the region, the Samajwadi Party had won four, with the BSP winning three and BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) winning one.

Uttar Pradesh elections phase 4

On Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. In the fourth phase, 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, and Banda districts in Rohilkhand, Terai, Awadh, and Bundelkhand regions.

It is to be noted that in the third phase of the polls, 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh went for voting on February 20 and a voter turnout of 60.18% was recorded. Voting for the second phase of the UP elections ended at 6 p.m. on February 14 with a 64.42% voter turnout.

The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded on February 10, as nearly 60% voter turnout was recorded for the Jat-dominant belt.

(Image: RepublicWorld)