UP Elections: Swami Maurya Claims EVM Manipulation, 'SP Had Higher Votes In Ballot Papers'

Swami Prasad Maurya, an ex-minister in the CM Yogi Adityanath Government, who later joined the Samajwadi Party, has claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would have got 304 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, a mere 99 seats, had the voting been done using ballot papers. The SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were manipulated a day before the voting day in Uttar Pradesh on March 8, two days before the counting day.



Maurya made the statement on social media platform Koo. "In ballot paper voting, Samajwadi Party has won 304 seats, while BJP has won only 99 seats. But in the counting of EVMs, the BJP won the election, it means that there has been some big game or the other."

Ex-BJP Min Swami Prasad Maurya likens RSS to a snake and BJP to Cobra

The former BJP minister on March 12, had likened the RSS to a snake and BJP to Cobra while referring to himself as mongoose. Maurya stated that the snake and cobra came together to ensure that the mongoose didn't win. The mongoose usually wins in a snake-mongoose fight. The former BJP minister was referring to his pre-poll comment that Swami will only rest after destroying snake-like RSS and Cobra-like BJP from Uttar Pradesh. He lost the election from the Fazilnagar seat.



Swami Prasad Maurya had left the BJP alleging neglect of Dalits, backward classes and farmers. It's important to note that the BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh after winning 255 seats of the 403-seat UP assembly followed by SP coming second but with more seats and vote share compared to 2017 - winning in 111 seats, a jump of 64 seats from the 2017 tally.



BJP's alliance partner in UP, Nishad Party's chief Sanjay Nishad said on March 10, "The EVMs of today are fully backed up with VVPAT machines. Earlier only 20% EVMs were accompanied with a VVPAT machine,"



In the aftermath of BJP retaining power in four states, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad demanded the use of ballot papers in the upcoming local body elections. Briefing the media on the sidelines of the Assembly session on March 14, the NCP leader revealed that he will discuss this proposal in the Cabinet meeting, and said that BJP had raised this demand earlier. This was a reference to the fact that some BJP leaders including LK Advani had doubted the credibility of EVMs after the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Image: PTI, ANI