UP Elections: Swami Prasad Maurya Likens RSS, BJP To Snake & Cobra; Calls Himself Mongoose

Former UP cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who left the Bharatiya Janata Party before the UP assembly elections, to join the Akhilesh Kumar-led Samajwadi Party, has now likened the RSS as snake and BJP as Cobra while referring to himself as mongoose, he said the snake and cobra came together to ensure the mongoose didn't win. The mongoose usually wins in a snake mongoose fight.

Swami Prasad Maurya accepts defeat

Former state minister Swami Prasad Maurya claimed, "nag aur sanp ne milkar newale ko jitne nahi diya (cobra and snake joined hands to ensure that mongoose didn't win)".

In direct terms, Maurya is suggesting he was the mongoose and his rivals, BJP and RSS, acted as Snake and Cobra to stop him from winning the Fazilnagar seat. Swami Prasad Maurya also claimed BJP benefited from the BSP's traditional voters. Speaking to ANI today, Maurya said, "Mongoose is always superior to a snake. It is a different matter that both the snake and the cobra together did not let the mongoose win."

"The issues because of which I had left the BJP are still relevant today. I wasn't not able to take those issues to the people. I am happy that the support base of the Samajwadi Party has expanded. The SP has emerged as a big force in the state. Our campaign will continue to make the SP a bigger force," he said. He had tweeted in January 2022, likening himself to a mongoose, that He in the face of a mongoose will rest only after destroying Snake (RSS) and the Cobra (BJP).



नाग रूपी आरएसएस एवं सांप रूपी भाजपा को स्वामी रूपी नेवला यू.पी. से खत्म करके ही दम लेगा।

... pic.twitter.com/RIwkEpmgfs — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) January 13, 2022

UP elections

The BJP retained power in UP by winning 255 of the 403 constituencies with a 41.29 percentage vote share. In the last 37 years, this is the first time a political party has been able to hold on to power after completing a full term. This was last achieved by Narayan Dutt Tiwari after completing two full terms in 1985. The Samajwadi Party (SP) increased its vote share and came second with 111 seats and 32.06 percent vote share. The Mayawati-led BSP and Priyanka Gandhi-led Congress collapsed with just one seat in their account.