Clearing the air over speculations of exiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh minister Swati Singh has asserted that 'all is well' with the party and she will not leave BJP and thus will forever remain in the party. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, the state minister who has been with the BJP since the age of 17 said the party gave her a ticket earlier and she won the elections. "However, there may be something for which the party has not given me the ticket as they must have thought something good for me", she said.

Further speaking on being denied the ticket from the party, she added getting a ticket is not the only thing that shows women empowerment. "BJP is in my blood and the party is giving me the same respect. Satisfaction is very important and I am satisfied as my people are happy with me", the minister added.

The state minister also said that the responsibility of her area still lies with her and she will remain a "loyalist" as she has been in the party since years.

Similarly, her husband Dayashankar Singh who has also been denied a ticket from the party has stated that he will continue campaigning for the candidate. Speaking to Republic on the same, he said that a very good list has been prepared by the BJP as they have to think about the best scenario. Welcoming former joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, Rajeshwar Singh as a BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar, he said that good candidates have been fielded by the party.

Also speaking on him and Swati Singh not getting any tickets, Singh added, "It belongs to only one person and I am proud to be associated with the BJP for the last 22 years. Swati Singh is not the only one to have been denied a ticket. Many sitting MLAs are losing out and we will ensure that the party wins from Sarojini Nagar."

BJP announces a list of candidates for Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced a list of 17 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh elections in which state minister Swati Singh and her husband Dayashankar Singh found no mention. The two who had been vying to contest in Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district were excluded from the list giving rise to speculations on Swati Singh quitting the BJP and further joining the Samajwadi Party for contesting the Uttar Pradesh election from Sarojini Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will commence from February 10 onwards and will be held in seven phases followed by the counting of votes which will take place on March 10. While political parties are actively campaigning in the state, the polls will witness a tough fight between the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Image: ANI