UP Elections: Union Min Anurag Thakur Quips High-flying Kites Resemble State's Progress

Uttar Pradesh's election co-in-charge and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday claimed that UP had made extensive progress under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi as the BJP government had made several efforts to boost development.

Speaking exclusively to Republic ahead of the UP elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur - who celebrated the festival of Basant Panchami at the BJP state office in Uttar Pradesh along with several party workers - said that the flying kites was the symbol of progress in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the efforts made by the BJP government in UP, he said, "We have stopped migration in Western UP, provided safety and security to all especially women due to which the common people and traders are feeling safe here. Uttar Pradesh is now free from crime and riots." Further claiming that several grand alliances formed in 2014, 2017, and 2019 could not defeat PM Modi, he said that the BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh elections with more than 300 seats and make a "triple century" in the state.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur celebrates Basant Panchami

Earlier in the day, the Information and Broadcasting Minister celebrated the festival of Basant Panchami at the Uttar Pradesh BJP's state office with several party workers and leaders. Union Min Thakur who was seen flying kites to mark the celebration of the day also extended his greetings on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

Referring to PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur said that the flying of kites on this occasion showed how the BJP government in the state had taken a developmental flight in the state by providing houses, electricity connections, safe drinking water, healthcare, free gas cylinders, and free rations to thousands of poor people across the state.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared images from the event stating, "This is the flight of the aspirations of the changing Uttar Pradesh, a flight for the youth power to become a nation, a flight of the dreams of daughters to come true, a flight of happiness for the people of Uttar Pradesh, a flight of smile of a joyful farmer blessed with prosperous crops, flight of the development of the state."

Further sounding the BJP's poll campaign and reiterating the party 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, he said that the people of Uttar Pradesh want the BJP government again in the upcoming elections.