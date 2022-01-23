UP Elections: Union Min Naqvi Lauds BJP Govt, Says 'Modi-Yogi' Factor Demolished Crime

While campaigning for the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi heaped praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government and claimed that the ‘MY (Modi & Yogi)’ factor is an important aspect in the elections.

Addressing people from UP’s Rampur district in a 'Chaupal Par Charcha' event, Naqvi touched upon several governance issues and noted that the BJP government had revolutionised the most populous Indian state by effectively implementing development policies.

‘Modi-Yogi factor in UP elections’

Highlighting the reduction of crime rate in the state, the Union Minister asserted that the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government under the leadership of PM Modi had pulled out corruption, crime and mafias.

"This 'MY (Modi-Yogi)' factor has demolished the culture of corruption and crime, dens of 'danga' (riots) and 'dabangs' (audacious)," Abbas Naqvi said.

Naqvi added that people in the state are not unfamiliar with the rule of the mighty mafia leaders and goons, but now the BJP government under CM Yogi had abolished the welfare of the mighty. He coined a phrase - ‘3B (Balwayi, Bahubali and Beyimani)’ - to sum up the rule of the previous regimes.

'People haven’t forgotten crime & cruelty': Union Minister Naqvi

Continuing his attack on opposition parties, Union Minister Naqvi said, "People of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the crime and cruelty perpetrated by the brotherhood of '3B', Balwayi, Bahubali and Beyimani during the regime of state government before 2017. The people of the state will not allow the '3B brotherhood' to come again. The 'MY (Modi-Yogi) factor sent this brotherhood into depression and dismay.”

Further, Naqvi threw light on the BJP regime’s work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic & to boost health infrastructure. He said there were only 15 medical colleges in the state during 2012-2017 and in the last five years the figure has swelled up to 59. Similarly, he underscored infrastructure development in the state and pointed out that there are five international airports in the state, as three new airports have been developed by CM Yogi. He added that only two cities were connected with metro rail services previously, but it had been extended to five cities and five more will be receiving the service.

The Union Minister went on to say that only Rs 95,000 crore were granted to sugarcane farmers in the state from 2012 to 2017, but the sum had grown to Rs 1.5 lakh crore from 2017 till now. "There is 24-hour power supply in the villages of Uttar Pradesh. 2.55 crore farmers have been benefitted from 'Kisan Samman Nidhi'. About 6.51 crore people have been given free medical treatment," he added.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)