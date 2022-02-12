UP Elections: Video Of SP Workers Distributing Cash At Party Office Emerges; Cops File FIR

Amid ongoing UP elections, Samajwadi Party representatives have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police with an FIR for allegedly distributing cash at the party election offie in Lala Bazar of Handia assembly constituency, added Praygraj Senior Police. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Youth leader Rohit Chahal also shared a video claiming it to be of the incident.

In the video, a crowd can be seen on the terrace of the office and cash being handed out to people as each of them walks down the stairs.

UP elections: SP representatives booked for alleged violation of model code of conduct

Reportedly, the election office belongs to Hakim Lal Bind, whose representatives have been booked for violating the model code of conduct. A case has been registered in the Handia police station. According to the police, an invitation will be initiated while several sections of IPC might be imposed on the accused.

BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi has also demanded a strict probe on the matter. While speaking to Republic TV, he also termed the Samajwadi Party as a party of 'mafias' that wants to influence citizens with the power of money.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

The ongoing Uttar Pradesh polls are getting held in seven phases where the first one concluded on February 10. The remaining six sessions are scheduled on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

As many as 623 candidates including 73 women are in the fray for the first phase and around 2.28 crore voters including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women besides others are eligible to cast their franchise, officials of the state election commission said.

The state ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase of voting include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg, and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

Amid reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places, polling is going on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 10 with an average of over 20% votes being cast in the first four hours, Election Commission officials said. Polling, which started at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m., is going on peacefully, they added.