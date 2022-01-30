UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP's 'double Engine' Govt; 'We Did What We Promised'

Lauding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'double engine government' in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party has done what it had committed to and is on its way to establishing a medical college in the state which will help in generating numerous employment opportunities for thousands of young people. Chief Minister Adityanath, who was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday, heaped praises on initiatives brought by the BJP government in the state over the past few years including several opportunities for the citizens, including youth, women, farmers, and specially-abled people.

Adityanath also highlighted how several businesses have prospered over the past few years in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government followed by the initiative of 'one district one product', granting loans from banks, subsidies, and technology to the establishments.

Further speaking on the establishment of a medical college in Bulandshahr, he said that it was possible under the vision of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh who served the people till his last bid. Adityanath further added that PM Modi's BJP government will bring Kalyan Singh Medical College in Bulandshahr in the upcoming year if voted to power, extending quality health services to the people. Further mentioning other steps taken by the 'double engine' government in Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath said that the BJP has provided the facility of Rs 12,000 pension annually to the senior citizens, poor women, and physically challenged people. Apart from that, sugarcane farmers have been also paid a total of Rs 1.45 lakh crore by the state government out of which Rs 1,500 crore has been paid to more than 52,000 sugarcane farmers in Hapur.

Notably, while BJP has gone all out for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. BJP national president JP Nadda is also on a door-to-door campaign in Hathras along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Farrukhabad and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Agra on the same day.

'Opposition looted money of common people while BJP served all': CM Adityanath

Attacking opposition parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the previous governments were only concerned with their own family members and did nothing for the people.

He also accused them of looting the money of the common people when the poor people had no food to eat and also did not receive any ration, pension or medical help. "Previous governments did not give any houses to the poor, while our government has provided lakhs of houses to poor people. We are providing free ration to 15 crore poor people which was not the case with the previous governments as all the supplies went to their own people instead of the citizens," he added.

"Development was not the agenda of previous governments. They only believed in Mafia Raaj" CM Adityanath proclaimed. He also took a sly jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his recent remarks.

(Image: PTI/Republic)