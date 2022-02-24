UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Lambasts Akhilesh Yadav For 'propagating Riots' Before 2017

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Barabanki amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, the UP CM accused the SP leader of propagating violence and riots. He asked a rhetorical question, "Decide what kind of government you want, one that propagates riots or the one that frees you from them and works for the welfare of poor people."

Further attacking SP, he accused them of discriminating between-group people over electricity and lauded his party for providing electricity to every household without any form of discrimination. The CM also said that a sub-power station worth ₹63.87 crores has been constructed by the incumbent government in the Ramnagar area of Barbanki. Adityanath further promised that every farmer will get free electricity in UP and girls will be given free scooty. The CM also promised that colleges and express highways will be constructed in large numbers if the current government is re-elected.

"In the Ramnagar area of Barabanki, projects related to bridge construction, road construction and flood protection have been implemented at a number of Rs 36.22 crores. The previous governments used to turn a blind eye to the problems of the people, but the BJP government has implemented them by making plans accordingly," added Yogi Adityanath.

Rally in Bahraich

While addressing a rally in Bahraich ahead of Phase 5 voting in UP elections, Yogi listed the welfare schemes that they started after coming into power. The CM said that the money which they extracted from the mafias is now put to use in welfare schemes. He said with that money government has constructed hospitals, highways and colleges. Yogi Adityanath further added, "Under Mukhayamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana Rs 15,000 is now being given to daughters which will be increased to Rs 25,000 while the amount given for their marriages will be increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh (if they are re-elected)."

UP elections

On Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. The voter turnout was 57.45% as of 5 PM in phase 4 of UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The results of all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.