UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Says Kin Of Ahmedabad Blast Convict Rallied With SP Chief

Making a startling allegation against the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that family members of one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convicts were seen rallying with Akhilesh Yadav to garner votes.

Yogi Adityanath, who has been aggressively campaigning for BJP candidates across poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, made the statement during a rally in Pilibhit.

'SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath'

On Friday, a court in Gujarat awarded death sentences to 38 convicts of the serial blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200 in the state capital. Another 11 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Referring to the court’s ruling, the UP Chief Minister said, “An Ahmedabad court pronounced the quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in the (2008) serial blasts case. Capital punishment and life imprisonment were awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too. And, the family of one of them was seen with the SP chief asking for votes for the party.”

He told the people of Pilbhit that supporting the Samajwadi Party meant extending a hand to terrorists and said while everything changed, the SP remained the same.

“You can imagine. Nayi hawa hai, wahi SP hai. SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath. This has been proven once again,” Yogi Adityanath said.

On Friday, too, the CM Yogi stated that one of the 38 convicts who was awarded a death penalty in the blast case belonged to UP's Azamgarh and his family had links with the Samajwadi Party.

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: Conspiracy to eliminate Narendra Modi

The Ahmedabad court in its ruling held that the 2008 blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, some of the bombs were planted at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were admitted, keeping in mind the possibility of PM Modi visiting the patients.

In the order, the court termed the case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).