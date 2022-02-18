Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bell Maker Says Implementation Of Law And Order In UP Boosted Business

Amid the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, brass bell manufacturers of Jalesar town in Etah district said that the strict law and order situation in the state has boosted the business. The district is famous for being the biggest hub of brass bell and it will go to polls in the third phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 20.

Speaking to ANI, Bellmaker Vinay Mittal, who has made 2,100 kilograms brass bell for the Ayodhya's Ram temple, said, "Jalesar is famous for bells and it been going on for a very long time. 95% of the bells manufactured in India are from Jalesar. There is something unique in Jalesar's soil that makes it ideal for brass work. Earlier people used to gets scared by mafia raj and businessmen outside Uttar Pradesh avoided coming to our area but the implementation of strong law and order has made people more secure and boosted our business."

'After 500 years of struggle a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya': CM Yogi

Mittal added, "The bell weighs 2,100 kilograms and stands 6-feet tall and 5-feet wide which is made by workers from both Hindu and Muslim faiths. I feel very fortunate that a bell made by me will be hung in the Ayodhya temple which will eliminate all negative energy. Ayodhya temple bell is 2,100 kg and made of Asthadhatu (8 elements) and the sound can be heard as far as 1 kilometre. Both Muslim and Hindu workers made this bell."

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, February 18, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be the 'national temple' of India. He also slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, saying that Yadav's first decision after becoming CM in 2012 was to take back all cases filed against those who had attacked the Sankat Mochan temple in Ayodhya.

"After 500 years of struggle a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. So many generations passed away with a dream of seeing Ram Lalla in his grand temple. The temple will be ready by 2023 and it will be our 'national temple.' Not even the coronavirus could stop our PM and double-engine government from making the Ram Mandir," the UP CM said.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The first two phases of the seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have concluded. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14 where the voter turnout was recorded at 61%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.