UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Slams SP's Governance Model; 'Cap Is Stained With Blood'

As the battle for the Uttar Pradesh election gains traction, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party and its governance model on Monday. Taking a jibe on the erstwhile SP government, CM Adityanath said that the party which previously had its hold on UP 'promoted riots'. CM Yogi Adityanath made these comments while addressing a campaign rally at Fatehpur Sikri in the poll-bound state.

Attending a campaign for Chaudhury Babulal who is contesting from the Fatehpur Sikri seat, the UP CM lambasted the SP and the work that it had done over the years when in power, to bring down the reputation of UP and its people.

"Look at the Samajwadi Party's candidate list, all rioters are given tickets. Samajwadi Party created a rampage in UP during their rule. Their cap is stained with blood. They shot innocent Ram Bhakt's," Adityanath was quoted by ANI as saying.

Talking about the law and order situation in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017 the law and order situation in the state was a challenge in the Assembly constituencies voting in the first and second phases of Assembly elections." Adding to the same, the UP CM asserted that the law and order situation in the state is better now and stressed that the security situation for girls has improved significantly.

BJP govt to construct a museum in Shivaji's name: CM Yogi

Launching a critical attack on SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi said, "SP govt. wanted to build a museum on Aurangzeb's name in Agra. But we said a museum can only be built on Chhatrapati Shivaji's name." The UP CM added that the state government would be building a museum in Agra under Shivaji's name.

Continuing his speech, Adityanath said that Agra was always ignored by the previous governments' and people were deprived of benefits and developments. The UP CM informed that very soon the BJP government in UP would begin with the work of providing clean drinking water to every household.

Yogi Adityanath lauds BJP's double engine government

While lauding the work done by the Uttar Pradesh government towards the safety and security of women, UP CM Yogi Aditynath hailed BJP's double engine government. The BJP has been actively providing support and free education to all girl children besides giving them Rs 15,000 each under CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

CM Yogi said, "It was a challenge for girls to step out of their homes in districts like Bulandshahr and Meerut in 2017. Now, there is a sense of safety among girls and traders."

(Image: ANI)