UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Slams Turncoats, Rubbishes Caste Discrimination Allegations

Reacting to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) turncoats in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, without taking any names listed the development works done by the state government for every section of the society. Answering the question of allegations posed by the rebel ministers, the Chief Ministers said that no party can fight the cause of social justice the way BJP has. CM Yogi also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support to carry out growth projects in Uttar Pradesh. In a recent update, Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday and became the 8th legislator to quit BJP in the last three days.

UP Yogi Adityanath hits out at turncoats indirectly:

"Over 9 crore people have got the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and under schemes of Pradhan Mantri Yojana. We have ensured free health facilities worth 5 crores to every section of society. During corona time, we ensured free testing, medical facilities and vaccination is given to the people. This was our double engine govt's double dose. Under PM's guidance, we have worked for the development of every individual and ensured that schemes reach to every individuial. We have made such arrangements to make UP a corruption-free and crime-free state," added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister interacted with the reporters after having 'Khichri Sahbhoj' at a Scheduled Caste member's residence. CM Yogi gave a clear message of 'no discrimination,' which was alleged by several leaders who recently left the BJP.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch at the residence of Amritlal Bharti in Gorakhpur



"I want to thank Bharti who belongs to Scheduled Caste community for inviting me for 'Khichri Sahbhoj' on the occasion of #MakarSankranti today," the CM says pic.twitter.com/SSIhWglyQE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Speaking exclusively to Republic, UP minister Mosin Raza also asserted that it will be seen on March 10 how BJP will win with a complete majority. Reacting to those who left the party, Raza asserted, "they join a party with selfishness and leave it for the same, they can never work for the people".

UP elections: 8 legislators quit the party in three days

It all started after senior OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation and it was further followed by Vinay Shakya (Bidhuna), Roshan Lal Verma (Tilhar), Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari), Bhagwati Sagar (Bilhaur), Avtar Singh Bhadana (Meerapur) and Dara Singh Chauhan (Madhuban). In his resignation letter addressed to UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party president JP Nadda, the 8th turncoat Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma stressed that he will follow in Maurya's footsteps.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday held a mega induction for turncoats in Lucknow ahead of the UP elections.

Image: Facebook-RoshanLalVerma-MLA/ANI