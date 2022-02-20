UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath Thanks Voters As Phase 3 Concludes; 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

As the third phase of voting concluded in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, February 20, expressed his gratitude to all voters, stating the polling was peaceful. He further affirmed that each vote has given strength to the state to become 'Aatmanirbhar' and 'srakshit' (safe).

Taking to Twitter, the UP CM said, "The third phase of UP Vidhan Sabha Elections-2022 concluded peacefully today. Hearty thanks and gratitude to all the respected voters who exercised their franchise. Your one vote has given strength to the resolve of self-reliant and secure Uttar Pradesh. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

उ.प्र. विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 का तृतीय चरण आज शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुआ।



मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने वाले सभी सम्मानित मतदाताओं का हार्दिक धन्यवाद एवं आभार।



आपके एक एक वोट ने आत्मनिर्भर और सुरक्षित उत्तर प्रदेश के संकल्प को दृढ़ता प्रदान की है।



भारत माता की जय! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 20, 2022

Earlier in the day, speaking about the ongoing polls in an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, CM Adityanath asserted, "Today the third phase of polling is going on. BJP has worked for the poor, farmers, women, and labourers. I appeal that where the election is going on 59 seats, the maximum number of people should go to vote and make BJP win with a massive majority."

The state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed that around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission's voter turnout app, a voter turnout of 61.09% has been recorded in the state. Polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 people were eligible to vote. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel from Karhal Assembly seat against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

In the 2017 state polls, the polling percentage in these 16 districts was 62.21%. In these districts, BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while Samajwadi Party had to settle for nine. BSP had drawn a blank while Congress won one.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase was held today, February 20.

The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.