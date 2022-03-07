UP Exit Polls 2022: Poll Of Polls Predicts Yogi Adityanath Poised To Return As CM

The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh for 403 seats took place in seven phases (February 10 to March 7). The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The poll of polls brings an on-point exit poll predictions on 2022 Assembly polls.

UP Polls Of Exit Polls: P-Marq, Matrize News Communication and Chanakya

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP+ is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and others 2 seats (+-2).

Matrize News Communication has predicted an edge for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Matrize exit poll, BJP+ is predicted to win 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats. Mayawati's party may get 7-15 seats while Congress can get 3-8 seats.

According to Chanakya's exit poll, the saffron party may get whopping 294 seats in the 2022 assembly polls. Akhilesh Yadav's party is projected to win 105 seats, while BSP may get 2 seats. Congress is forecasted to win a single seat.

Poll of Polls P-Marq Prediction Matrize prediction Chanakya prediction Poll of Polls BJP+ 240 seats 262-277 294 270 SP+ 140 seats 119-134 105 127 BSP+ 17 seats 7-15 2 11 INC 4 seats 3-8 1 4

2017 UP election results

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state elections, Bharatiya Janata Party had won a massive 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly, whereas Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as the alliance could only get 54 seats. While this was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the saffron party had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.