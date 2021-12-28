UP: Former SP MLA Ajay Yadav & BJP's Rajesh Yadav Seen In Heated Argument In Viral Video

A video of a scuffle between senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA, Ajay Yadav, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajesh Yadav has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Rajesh is seen threatening Ajay with a rifle in Malawan village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. The incident has created a stir in the area.

According to sources, both the leaders attended the funeral of a person two days ago. There was a dispute between them regarding the removal of a car. On meeting again, the altercation turned into a brawl. The video that shows the tussle was reportedly shot near the Jai Gurudev East Secondary School in Uttar Pradesh's Malawan.

BJP, SP exchange barbs over 'links' with perfume trader accused of tax evasion

In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned why Akhilesh Yadav's party is shying away from taking credit of Rs 193 crore recovered from a perfume trader Piyush Jain. Taking jibe's at SP's perfume campaign, which was launched by Akhilesh to end 'hatred' in 2022, PM Modi said that Uttar Pradesh was riddled with a 'scent of corruption' before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure.

"In the last few days, boxes full of cash and notes (were found), now will they come out to say say 'we did this too?' People of Kanpur understand business so well. Before 2017, there was a perfume of corruption spread all over Uttar Pradesh by them, that has been revealed once again. But, they will have locks on their mouths, no one is coming forward to claim credit for that. The mountain of cash which the entire nation saw, is their only achievement and their reality," PM Modi said.

Odochem Industries promoter Piyush Jain was arrested by GST's intelligence wing DGGI on charges of tax evasion. More than Rs 193 crore cash was recovered along with kgs of gold and silver from his properties.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has denied any links with Jain and lashed out at the saffron party for attempting to link the perfume trader with SP and stated that Jain's call records show contact details of "BJP leaders and ministers". Akhilesh Yadav also claimed credit for the Kanpur Metro project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.