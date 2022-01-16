UP Min Brajesh Pathak Slams Akhilesh's Stance Over COVID Vaccine; Urges Him To Get Jabbed

As India completes one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, urging him to take a vaccine jab soon. This comes ahead of the UP Assembly elections scheduled this year.

Addressing a press meet in Lucknow, Pathak said, "I would like to request Samajwadi Party chief's wife, Bhabhi Dimple Yadav, to please take Akhilesh ji out for COVID-19 vaccination just like other children so that he does not spread the virus to other people. Everyone is taking vaccine, so Akhilesh ji should also do it very soon."

India's 1st COVID Vaccination Drive Anniversary

On Sunday, India completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive. To mark this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to all those who have been a part of the vaccination drive. PM Modi went on to say that the nation's vaccine campaign has made a significant contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 disease. The drive has resulted in the saving of lives and hence the preservation of livelihoods. Over 92% of the adult population in the nation has gotten at least one dosage, and over 68% has been completely vaccinated, according to health ministry experts. Now, approximately 156.76 crore vaccine doses have been delivered and the country has started administering booster doses and vaccinations to youngsters aged 15 to 18.

COVID situation in India

India added 2,71,202 new Coronavirus infections to its caseload, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The country saw 1,702 new cases of the Omicron variant, the highest in a single day so far, and an increase of 28.17% since Saturday. Experts said that it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample, but stressed that this wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

Image: ANI, PTI, Twitter/@brajeshpathakup