UP MLA Roshan Lal Verma Who Quit BJP With SP Maurya 'kept Feeling Suffocated In Party'

The political situation in Uttar Pradesh has taken a new turn ahead of the Assembly Polls as a slew of resignations is being witnessed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Following the footsteps of UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who was the first one to give a big jolt to the saffron party by resigning and joining SP, MLA Roshan Lal Varma quit BJP along with his supporters on Tuesday.

Elected from the Tilhar assembly seat in the district, Verma said that he will also join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Stating his reasons to leave BJP and join SP, the former Shahjahanpur MLA told PTI that 'hurdles' were being created in all the works he was doing for the welfare of the poor and the backwards and on the contrary, Samajwadi Party is a party of poor workers, minorities and backwards.

"I kept feeling suffocated in the party for five years because a minister belonging to the district created obstruction in every work. Whenever I raised the voice of the poor and labourers, I was suppressed, now I am quite happy," he said, apparently referring to senior BJP minister Suresh Khanna, also hailing from Shahjahanpur.

He further alleged that his rights were violated in his entire five-year term.

The former BJP MLA had quit from the party claiming that he wasn't heard whenever he raised people's grievances.

"We had complained to the Chief Minister and also to state unit president of BJP Swatantra Dev Singh," he had said, alleging unemployment has risen in the state and that the backward castes have been ignored in the BJP government.

Big jolt to BJP ahead of UP elections

In a big jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party, prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet and joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. He quit claiming that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes and youths were being neglected by the UP Yogi Adityanath-led government.

In his resignation letter sent to the Governor, he wrote, "Sir, in the Cabinet of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, as the Minister of Labour, Employment and Coordination, I discharged my responsibilities with utmost attention in spite of adverse circumstances and different ideology. But I am resigning from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh due to the gross negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium enterprises traders".

Along with him and MLA Roshan Lal Verma, two other BJP MLAs Bhagwati Prasad Sagar (Bilhaur) and Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari) also joined Akhilesh's party.

UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns

The latest in the line to tender his resignation is another sitting minister, Dara Singh Chauhan who in his resignation letter said, "In Yogi Adityanath government's cabinet I was the forest and environment minister and I worked tirelessly for the betterment in my department. However, the government's policies were against the poor, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth. Being hurt by it, I'm resigning from the cabinet."

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday also during a presser made a massive claim saying that 13 more MLAs were going to follow UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya's footsteps and quit BJP.

"Change is coming in UP. People in UP want change. Today Maurya ji resigned and he joined the Samajwadi Party. 13 more MLAs and fellows are about to join the SP in the coming days. Some new face will come every day," he had said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress MLA from Behat (Saharanpur) Naresh Saini, Sirsaganj (Firozabad) MLA Hari Om Yadav and former SP MLA Dr Dharmpal Singh joined the saffron party in presence of senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders in Delhi.