UP Opinion Poll: BJP Projected To Retain 41% Vote Share With Yogi Returning For 2nd Term

With less than a month to go for assembly elections, India’s Election HQ Republic with P-Marq on Monday put before you the most studied, accurate, and on-point snapshot projection of where the various parties stand at the moment in Uttar Pradesh. The Republic-P MARQ opinion poll has surveyed 16,390 people in Uttar Pradesh between the time period of 5th January to 16th January for this opinion poll AND the numbers indicate that In spite of SP, BSP, Congress trying their best, as per the predictions, BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will not only maintain its staggering vote share but in fact register a 0.3% increase, making it clear that the core constituency of the BJP under Yogi Adityanath remains unwavered.

Also, as per the predictions, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the first choice for the Chief Ministerial post. If Yogi Adityanath is re-elected and finishes his second five-year stint in office, he would be the first Uttar Pradesh CM to have the longest tenure. Currently, it is Mayawati who has held office for 7 years.

So what may have been working for the BJP?

As is often reiterated by the party, the "double engine government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are working with double speed, without wasting any time for the development of the State", and that is clear from the prediction. The prediction showcases that the biggest factor for the BJP coming back to power is that the people are 'satisfied with the working of the state government'.

If taken region-wise account, in Poorvanchal which consists of 130 seats, BJP’s push for Purvanchal Vikas Model where it had inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway, airport and a medical college and the Kashi Corridor project seems to have worked for it to retain 83% of its seats.

In the Awadh region, which comprises118 seats, BJP is predicted to emerge as the single largest party with a win of 82 seats meaning the construction of Ram Mandir and the numerous development projects in Prayagraj and beyond seems to have worked.

In Bundelkhand, which has just 19 seats, BJP is predicted to face the least amount of loss with just an average of three seats to lose meaning its development plants and inauguration of water projects which benefited 4.30 lakh people seems to have worked for the party.

The only exception is Western Uttar Pradesh with 136 seats, where BJP is predicted to win between 75 and 87 seats, lower than SP meaning the farmers' issue and the Lakhimpur Kheri case seems to have worked against the party.

What happens to the Opposing parties?

The Samajwadi Party makes big gains: The Samajwadi Party which missed the mark in 2017, is all set for a comeback to take its place as the key opposition with a predicted seat share of between 111 to 131 -- an average of 121 seats and a 33.1% vote share

The Congress party is set to see no real change: In a massive, massive loss of face for the Congress, the party is predicted to win 6 to 9 seats which is an average of 6 seats with a vote share of 6.9%.

The BSP is not to create much of a dent: The BSP is predicted to win anywhere between 8 to 16 seats with a vote share of 13.1%.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.