UP: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Major Projects In Gorakhpur Worth ₹9,600 Crore Including AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated multiple development projects worth over ₹9,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur city. In the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel, PM Modi dedicated the projects to them, which include the reopening of a fertilizer factory after almost three decades.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh to launch three major projects ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled for next year. Gorakhpur, which is also the turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, holds major prominence for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it is counted among the prominent cities of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

As a part of his visit to Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated a 300-bed AIIMS facility and a regional Medical Research Centre, which also has a research and testing lab. Apart from that, PM Modi is also set to address an event in the day where he would speak to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the foundation project stones for both the fertilizer factory and AIIMS were laid by the PM in 2016.

Inaugurating key projects in Gorakhpur. https://t.co/kvBTptbDd2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2021

Before the inauguration, PM Modi also watched an exhibition of the development projects in Gorakhpur and later participated in the event.

UP Polls 2022

As state assembly elections are nearing in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already started implementing its election strategies. As a part of it, senior BJP leaders are set to hold rallies across the state in the coming weeks. This will also witness the participation of several senior leaders including party president JP Nadda.

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won with a majority of 312 seats out of 403, leaving behind Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, among other opposition parties. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, other states are also scheduled to go into assembly polls next year, which includes Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi