UP Poll Officer Reena Dwivedi Arrives At Booth In Style, Rages Storm On Internet

Several years ago, Reena Dwivedi, an electoral polling officer became an overnight internet sensation for her look. She arrived at a polling booth donning a bright yellow saree in the year 2019. Once again this year, the polling officer has become a point of discussion on social media platforms.

Reena Dwivedi is one of the polling officers in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. On Tuesday, February 22, the officer arrived at the Mohanlalganj polling booth wearing a sleeveless black top, which she paired with beige high waist pants. Several snaps clicked by media and her fans and followers took over the internet. In the pictures, she can be seen arriving at the polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj booth number 114 in Lucknow.

Lucknow | Polling parties and officials leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 tomorrow.



Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/nbFZvsTwUj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2022

Dwivedi rose to fame during the 2017 UP elections as well. The PWD officer's pictures in 2019, where she is seen donning a bright yellow saree clicked by a colleague while she was on election duty, took over the internet. She has been working with PWD since 2013 after her husband's demise.

Reena Dwivedi has been a poll officer in the 2014, 2017, and 2019 elections in the state. She is a native of Deoria in UP. The officer has over 259K followers on her verified Instagram handle, where she keeps her followers entertained with snaps from her daily life.

(Image: @reenadwivedi/Facebook)